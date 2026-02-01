/From Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to Dua Lipa: The most anticipated celebrity weddings rumoured for 2026

Fans of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda are swirling around wedding rumours. Check the list of these high-profile figures whose wedding bells rumours are considered the year's most anticipated events.
As of early 2026, the entertainment industry is buzzing with high-profile wedding bell rumours. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, several other Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among fans about their weddings.
Based on the rumours, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married in February 2026 at one of the most desirable destinations for weddings, Udaipur. Whereas some AI-generated viral videos are also spreading like wildfire on the Internet, which claim that both stars are already married.
Reportedly, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are ready to set their wedding in June 2026, at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Following the couple's engagement in August 2025, which became one of the most talked-about moments of the year, has led to their wedding plans that are creating the same excitement among the Swifties and Kelce's fans.
Following months of speculations and spotting a diamond ring, the sensational singer Dua Lipa confirmed the engagement to British Vogue, saying, "a really special feeling." The rumours are spreading more rapidly as they continue to spend time together and enjoy each other's company everywhere they go.
The Telugu actor Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, is set to marry his longtime beau, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6, 2026. The couple got engaged in late 2025 after dating for nearly three years. Reportedly, they chose their wedding date to coincide with the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy.