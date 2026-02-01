/Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding date revealed? Here's what we know

Rumours around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding have once again sparked buzz after a video claiming to show preparations in a Udaipur Palace went viral. Shared by vloggers, the clip claims that the on-screen pair is planning to get married on February 2. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to marry in Udaipur?

The now viral video showcases elaborate decorations, including chandeliers, floral arrangements, and a stage being constructed, at what reports claim to be Udaipur's City Palace.

The clip also claims that the palace staff has confirmed that the preparations are being done for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. Calling it "exclusive news," the influencers have mentioned that the wedding date is February 2.

No official confirmation

As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded social media with excitement and happiness. However, the authenticity of the claims remains uncertain as both actors prefer to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

Earlier reports had suggested that Mandanna and Deverakonda were planning to tie the knot on February 26, again with Udaipur as the location, but it was not officially confirmed.

Rashmika Mandanna triggers buzz

Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, where paparazzi asked her why she hadn’t shared invitations. The actress smiled and replied, "Kis cheez ke liye?" before quickly changing the topic.

As she blushed during the interaction, fans speculated that the online rumours may be true.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna relationship

Last year in October, rumours surfaced on social media claiming that the duo got engaged on October 3, 2025, at Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence.

It was reportedly an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members, but the actors have not shared any photos or public statements about it.

Mandanna and Deverakonda reportedly began dating when they worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). They have been spotted together on vacations and other public appearances, but never confirmed their relationship.