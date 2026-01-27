/Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST look out! Watch

The makers have finally announced the official title of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated project, VD14, as Ranabaali. On January 26, marking Republic Day, the first glimpse of the film was also shared along with the title. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it is a period action drama that features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, reuniting the beloved on-screen couple after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali's first glimpse

Released by Mythri Movie Makers, the first glimpse of Ranabaali introduces fans to a brutal chapter of India’s colonial history. Set in the British rule of the 19th century, the clip begins with a narration that talks about economic exploitation, man-made droughts, and the suffering inflicted on Indian regions under British officials such as Sir Richard Temple. The makers have described the setting as a "cursed land."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vijay Deverakonda in a raw avatar

Vijay Deverakonda is presented in a fierce look as Ranabaali, who is called a "savage" by the British. However, for people, he is a hero. What caught the attention of the fans in the video was a sequence where the actor can be seen riding a horse while dragging a British officer along a railway track.

Rashmika Mandanna is introduced as Jayamma, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for The Mummy franchise, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

Sharing the first look and title on X, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “The British called him a ‘SAVAGE.’ I do not disagree. He was ‘OUR’ savage! Introducing the one and only ‘RANABAALI’ and setting the record straight on our history which they tried to bury.”

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It is presented by T-Series, and the film is inspired by real incidents that happened between 1854 and 1878.

The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while Pramod Tammineni has penned the script. Ranabaali marks Vijay Deverakonda’s reunion with director Rahul Sankrityan after their 2018 film Taxiwaala and his third collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.