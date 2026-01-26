/Hrithik Roshan addresses recent injury: 'Each body part has an ON/OFF button...'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was seen using elbow crutches at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party in Mumbai on January 24. The instance quickly grabbed the attention of his fans, leaving them concerned. Later, Roshan addressed the knee issue on Instagram, explaining his sudden leg discomfort.

Hrithik Roshan explains knee troubles

After news of Hrithik’s leg injury spread like wildfire on social media, the actor took out some time to share the full details of his health update with his fans. He wrote, "STATUTORY WARNING Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal." He added, "We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button."

Hrithik went on to give a deeper explanation, "My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialized in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species."

Summing it up, he wrote, “And finally the spouting of genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself—disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me. Continued in comments.”

Fans' reaction to Hrithik Roshan's health update

On January 24, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving at filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday party in Mumbai, wearing a black hoodie paired with matching black joggers and a cap. He was using elbow crutches, which immediately raised concerns among fans about his health.

Since the actor posted his health update, his fans and followers couldn't stop wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon." Another jotted down, “Get well soon, Duggu.” Another fan commented, “You have this innate ability to turn pain into humor. You are SPECIAL and will always be! Wishing you a speedy recovery; you will emerge stronger than before. LOVEE YOU SO MUCH!”

