/Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Iconic Bollywood stars who have been awarded the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards 2026 were officially announced on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day, honouring 131 individuals from across India for their exceptional contributions to the nation. Over the past years, many Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the prestigious award. Among these, Dharmendra was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, celebrating his long career and notable influence on Indian cinema over the years.
Dharmendra, the veteran and most successful artist of Bollywood, was an Indian actor, producer, and politician, passed away on November 24th, 2025. Announced on Sunday, the legendary actor has been honoured with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, recognising his exceptional and remarkable work in Indian cinema.
Satish Ravilal Shah was an Indian actor and comedian who gained popularity for his iconic roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and the most favourite TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and more. Based on the latest announcements for the 2026 Padma Awards, veteran actor Satish Shah is being honoured with the Padma Shri (posthumously).
Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as Maddy, is an Indian actor, screenwriter, film producer, and film director. Through his exceptional work in Indian cinema, Madhavan bagged multiple awards and accolades. Adding one more to it, the actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri, which is India's fourth-highest civilian award.
Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as SRK, is an Indian actor and film producer. He has achieved immense love and respect for his prolific work in Hindi cinema. In 2005, the global superstar received India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from then-President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for his contributions to the film industry.
The 1994 Miss World title holder, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is an Indian actress who is primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. In 2009, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri, presented by the then-President of India, Pratibha Patil.
Aamir Khan is a renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality known for his work in Hindi cinema. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 2010, the country’s third-highest civilian award.
Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi cinema. He is one of Bollywood's greatest and most prominent actors, and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001 by the Government of India.
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress, filmmaker, and politician, currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi since June 2024. In 2020, the actress was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contributions to the field of performing arts.