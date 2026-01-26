/Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Iconic Bollywood stars who have been awarded the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards 2026 were officially announced on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day, honouring 131 individuals from across India for their exceptional contributions to the nation. Over the past years, many Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the prestigious award. Among these, Dharmendra was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, celebrating his long career and notable influence on Indian cinema over the years.