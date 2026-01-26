/Vande Mataram anniversary: India celebrates 150 years of song on 77th Republic Day

The 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path was celebrated with much zeal, and it was based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of freedom in India's consciousness. The celebrations honoured the timeless message and ensured its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of the next generation.

Vande Mataram compositions: 150 years of National Song of the Republic of India

Vande Mataram is the poem that was adopted as the national song of the Republic of India in 1950. It was written in Sanskritised Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. It was published in 1882 as part of Chatterjee's Bengali novel Anandmath. Commemorating this milestone, here are few of

Vande Mataram compositions.

Vande Mataram song from Anand Math

Anand Math is a 1952 historical drama film directed by Hemen Gupta, based on the Bengali novel Anandamath, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1882. The novel and film are set in the events of the Sannyasi Rebellion. The song Vande Mataram played an important role throughout the Indian Independence Movement and was eventually declared the national song at the time of Independence in 1947.

Vande Mataram (Album)

In 1997, a studio album was released by musician A. R. Rahman. It was released on 12 August 1997 by Sony's music labels Columbia Records and SME Records. The timing of the release commemorated the 50th anniversary of India's independence and has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India. The album won the 1998 Screen Videocon Award for Best Non-Film Album.

Vande Mataram personified a milestone in the motherland

The composition of Vande Mataram is recognised as a milestone in nationalist thought, symbolising the synthesis of devotion to the motherland and spiritual idealism. Through his writings, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee not only enriched Bengali literature but also laid the foundational

ideological principles for India’s early nationalist movement.

