Hema Malini reacts as Dharmendra gets posthumous Padma Vibhushan: ‘So proud’

The Padma Awards, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, were announced on January 25th, 2026, on the eve of Republic Day. Late actor Dharmendra's name also featured in the list of recipients. The actor has been given a posthumous Padma Vibhushan for his long and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. After the announcements, Hema Malini shared an emotional post about her late husband's achievements.

Dharmendra receives a special honour

Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, passed away at 89 on November 24, 2025. Remembering his immense legacy, the late actor was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for a career spanning more than six decades. The award is one of the highest civilian honours in the country and recognises individuals who have made a significant impact in fields of arts, social sciences and science.

Hema Malini shares a heartfelt note

Soon after the awards were announced, Dharmendra's wife, actress and MP Hema Malini posted a message expressing how proud she felt of her late husband. She wrote, “So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.”

Remembering Dharmendra’s legacy

He-Man of Bollywood gained immense popularity and love for his versatility in over 300 films, including iconic roles inSholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam,Phool Aur Patthar,and many more. His films and performances continue to live in the hearts of all ages. Hence, the award is a reminder of the lasting influence of his films over scores of fans.