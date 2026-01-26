/Family first! Esha and Ahana Deol support big brother Sunny at Border 2 screening, end rumours of rift

The Deol family seem to put all speculations of a family feud to rest as Sunny Deol stepped out with half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol on Sunday night for the screening of Border 2. The film features Sunny Deol in the lead and was released on Friday. On Sunday, the late actor Dharmendra’s three children were seen posing together during the Border 2 screening. Rumours are rife that relations have been strained between Sunny and Bobby Deol, sons of Dharmendra from his first wife, and Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s second wife and their daughters.

Sunny spotted with Esha, Ahana

On Sunday, Sunny met Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film Border 2 in Mumbai. Several videos of the meeting have surfaced on social media.

The clips captured Esha and Ahana posing on either side of Sunny when they arrived for the special screening of Border 2. Sunny was seen resting his hands on their shoulders. All three kept their look casual- Esha wore a black-and-white checkered shirt with jeans, while Sunny opted for an off-white shirt and matching trousers, completing his look with a black baseball cap. Ahana, on the other hand, was seen in a sky-blue shirt and jeans.

The siblings paused to pose for the cameras, smiling and thanking the paparazzi before making their way inside, with Sunny also seen attentively guiding his sisters towards the screening venue. The trio’s reunion was significant as their father was named as one Padma Award honoraries (posthumously) on the same night.

This was the first time that Sunny was spotted in public with his sisters, Esha and Ahana, since their father, Dharmendra, died in November 2025.

The chatter around a possible rift in the family emerged last year when two separate prayer meets were organised in Dharmendra’s honour. One was hosted by Sunny Deol and the other by Hema Malini. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, after weeks of illness. He was 89 years old.

About Border 2

Sunny Deol, at the moment, is basking in the success of his latest release, Border 2. The war drama was released on January 23 and has been running in theatres to packed houses. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is helmed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to Border, the 1997 blockbuster, which was directed by JP Dutta. Both films have Sunny in common.

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty and Mona Singh, among others.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, was released two months after his demise and was well received. The Sriram Raghavan film also featured Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.