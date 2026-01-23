/Border 2 movie review: Diljit Dosanjh steals the show in this high-octane patriotic spectacle

It's been nearly three decades since JP Dutta’s war classic Border was released in theatres. The film was set in 1971 and highlighted the Indian Army's brave defence at the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war. The film, over the years, earned cult status and to date is remembered for its memorable dialogues, performances and soulful music. Border also set a template for future such war films. ALl mouted at a big scale, all speaking of patriotism and glorifying the valour of our Armed forces. Some worked, others were mere copies, including Dutta’s film on Kargil, called LOC. 29 years on, JP Dutta returns again with Border 2, this time as a producer along with his daughter Nidhi Dutta and lets Anurag Singh direct the sequel. But is Border 2 as impactful as Border? Let’s find out.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty and others, is a multi-front war drama. Just like the prequel, Border 2 is also set in 1971, but while the first film concentrated on the Battle of Longewala, this film highlights multiple historical flashpoints like the Battle of Basantar, the Battle of Poonch, and the poignant sinking of the INS Khukri. At the onset, Border 2 is a war film, highlighting the valour of the armed forces, but director Anurag Singh gives detailed back stories of the lead actors, thus making the film a long-drawn drama.

Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawna) is stationed in the Jammu-Pathakot area with his battalion. A star cadet during his time in the military academy, he is now waiting for orders to go to the battlefield even as war has begun elsewhere. His batchmates and best friends are also now officers of the defence force. Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon(Diljit Dosanjh) is now a daredevil fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force in Srinagar base, never too shy to take on the enemy single-handedly. Meanwhile, MS Rawat(Ahaan Shetty), the third friend of the group, is now a Navy officer guarding the borders at sea. All three of them have trained in the same academy under the guidance of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol), who is now stationed with his troops in Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The three friends’ reunion at Sekhon’s wedding is cut short as India goes to war with Pakistan in 1971, with each heading to their respective stations to prepare for the impending war.

What works and what does not

Comparisons are inevitable between the two films, considering both films are set around the same war and even has Sunny Deol in common. Deol obviously gets the most impactful monologues to deliver, and he does it in his quintessential style - dramatic, firm and strong. Singh is able to capture the flavours of patriotism right without going overboard. The men shown are brave fiesty soldiers but with a heart of gold, who also know how to treat the enemy respectfully.

Much like Border, this one too does not want to take sides. There, a young officer played by AKshaye Khanna, had dived right in to save a Koran, here a Sikh soldier doesn't let a lamp dim its light inside an abandoned dargah- because of a promise to a Kashmiri muslim man. In another instance, Varun Dhawan’s character places a family member’s photograph next to a slain Pakistani soldier’s dead body, giving him the dignity he deserves in death.

One of the most poignant scenes features two jawans exchanging notes after letters from their home arrives. One is elated to become a father to a baby girl, but suppresses his joy on seeing his colleague mourn the news of his mother’s death, who quickly brightens up on hearing the arrival of the newborn.

The film also goes back in time to showcase the brotherhood of the three leading men, and even gives a proper backstory to Sunny Deol’s character, featuring Mona Singh, who plays his wife.

Border 2 humanises the soldiers to a great extent, which was lacking mostly in the first part.

However, the fight sequences in the second half of the film feel choppy and the VFX is not the most convincing. Deol’s aura remains, but he is now an aged man and one can see the instances where the body double has been used to perform tricky stunts.

The second half of the course plays to the gallery and has a few lines which feel over the top and dramatic. A lot of the action sequences feel very staged and the sense of realism is lacking.

Diljit Dosanjh shines

Among the actors, it is Diljit Dosanjh who shines the most. He plays a man who hates to lose but also a loyal friend who opens up his home and family to his lonely, introverted friend. Dosanjh plays his character with grace and charm, making his scenes the most enjoyable. Watch out for the scene involving him and Dhawan as students in the academy trying to outwit each other at every given opportunity. The camaraderie between the two actors is visible and both Dhawan and Dosanjh execute the scenes well, Shetty on the other hand, gets overshadowed by these two actors and their natural charm.

I loved how the music of Border 2 can bring back nostalgia. Sandese Aate Hai, now rechristened as Ghar Kab Aaoge, still remains one of the best war movie songs, highlighting the pain of the family as a soldier goes out to protect the motherland.

The woman of Border 2

There isn’t much scope for women in this film considreimng in documents the 1971 war, when women in the armed forces was abysmall. Here, the women play the supportive wives to the soldiers. Mona Singh beautifully portrays the pain of a mother who has lost her son in the battlefield. New actress Medha Rana is equally good as the wife of Hoshair Singh. Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh get limited screen time.

Final verdict