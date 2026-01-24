/Sunny Deol introduced as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2, fans hail

Actor Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is out in theatres. Directed by Anubhav Singh and backed by JP Dutta, the movie is the sequel to his 1997 hit Border.

The movie opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, who loved the emotional storytelling wrapped in patriotism and strong performances. Netizens are hailing the movie, and one thing that has caught everyone’s attention is how Sunny Deol was introduced in the film credits, paying tribute to his late father Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol called ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2, fans react

Fans are praising Border 2, but more than that, they are talking about how Sunny paid tribute to his father, who passed away on 24 Nov 2025. The movie is Sunny’s first film after the actor’s death.

Hailing the sweet move to honour the late actor, one X user wrote,''Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team.Sunny Deol is introduced as "Dharmendra ka Beta" at the start of movie credits Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai, but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.''

Sunny, who is the eldest son of the legendary actor, is also one of the most renowned names in the industry. However, netizens are impressed by the way the actor and the makers have honoured Dharmendra, who is hailed as one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema.

Commenting on the sweet nod to the late actor, several netizens have shared their reactions.

The Apne actor shared a deep bond with his father, and ever since the late actor passed away, Sunny’s visible emotions have shown how deeply impacted he has been by his father’s death.

In December 2025, while attending the screening of Dharmendra’s last film, Ikki, the actor got emotional as he stood next to his father’s poster.

More about Border 2

The highly anticipated sequel to Border (1997) is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and revolves around the different battles fought by India’s brave defence forces, the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

