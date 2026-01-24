/The Raja Saab controversy: Producer SKN files complaint over alleged 'derogatory remarks targeting film and actors'

Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab is once again making headlines after producer SKN reached out to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad regarding alleged derogatory and misleading remarks that circulated online against the film and its cast. The complaint comes amid the trolling and negative commentary on social media following its theatrical release.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. It was released on January 9, ahead of Sankranthi, and reportedly earned around ₹200 crore worldwide, despite mixed reviews. However, even after its box-office run, the makers and the film continued to get trolled, leading to the legal action.

SKN filed a complaint

As reported by HT, the statement issued to the press states that SKN had lodged a complaint against some social media handles that were "impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks targeting the film and its actors."

It further read, "Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation."

Earlier, SKN, who was the creative producer on The Raja Saab, reportedly talked about the alleged attempts to negatively campaign against the film. At its teaser launch, he claimed that a section within the industry tried to negatively affect the project during its initial stages. "This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns," he had said at the time.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas. The story revolves around a man who inherits a mansion, only to uncover dark secrets inside it. The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.