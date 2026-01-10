/The Raja Saab Box Office collection Day 1: Prabhas' horror-comedy opens with THIS much despite mixed reviews

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas has opened with a strong box-office response despite mixed critical reviews. Released on January 9, 2026, the horror-comedy has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on its 1st day, including Thursday's paid previews.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection on day 1

As per a report by Sacnilk, on day 1, The Raja Saab collected nearly ₹54.15 crore net in India, along with paid previews that contributed approximately ₹9.15 crore. The film earned ₹26 crore internationally, making the total worldwide opening over ₹100 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Stronger performance in the Telugu belt

According to reports, The Raja Saab performed best in the Telugu-speaking states with an overall occupancy of 57.16%. The Night show increased footfalls by nearly 70%, with Hyderabad and Vizag being the top centres, achieving occupancies of 76% and 82%, respectively.

The Hindi version had a slower start with an overall occupancy of 15.63 percent on Day 1. In Tamil, the film performed slightly better at 22.61 percent, while Kannada and Malayalam markets remained quiet.

Is the film Prabhas' lowest opener post-pandemic?

Though the Box-office numbers seem good, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ lowest opening since theatres resumed full operations post-pandemic. Reportedly, his earlier films like Salaar (₹90 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹95 crore), and Adipurush (₹86 crore) saw higher Day 1 India collections.

But the film still performed better than Dhurandhar (₹28 crore), Animal (₹63 crore), Jawan (₹64 crore), and Leo (₹64.8 crore) on its opening day.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory. The plot revolves around a man who tries to reclaim his ancestral property, but soon realises that it's haunted. The cast features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab, with music composed by Thaman S.

WION's review of the film reads, "The Raja Saab offers nothing that holds the audience’s attention. The sets look cheap, similar to a daily soap, and a bizarre sequence that we don't know why was even added to the movie. What is truly disappointing is Prabhas’s and Sanjay Dutt's decision to be part of a film where every frame feels juvenile and purposeless. The exaggeration is pushed to such an extent that it neither makes you laugh nor entertains you; instead, it only ends up boring you."