/Prabhas' The Raja Saab cleared CBFC with a few edits; details inside

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas has passed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just days before its release. After implementing some mandated edits, the much-anticipated horror-comedy has been granted a UA 16+ rating.

According to the official censor certificate dated December 24, 2025, the film has been approved with a total runtime of 189 minutes (3 hours and 9 minutes) after specific cuts and modifications suggested by the board were made by the makers.

What changes did the board order?

The CBFC primarily suggested changes in scenes that involved graphic visuals. Such a scene includes depicting blood washing across a floor. Reportedly, the sequence was for about 35 seconds and was converted into monochrome. Next was a four-second portion that showed a beheading. It was completely removed along with some changes made to the film’s audio description (AD) and closed captioning (CC).

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Samuthirakani. The horror-comedy revolves around a young man who wants quick money and tries to sell his ancestral property. He later discovers that the house is haunted by the spirit of his late grandfather.

The Raja Saab's music is composed by Thaman S and is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

