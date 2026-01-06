/Is Kartik Aaryan really dating Karina Kubiliute? 'Mystery Woman' breaks her silence

Kartik Aaryan has recently been facing backlash after fans started speculating that he was on a vacation in Goa with a "mystery woman." The rumours started online after netizens noticed similarities between the actor's beach photo and images posted by a UK-based teenager, Karina Kubiliute. Amid the buzz, Kubiliute has opened up about the speculation and denied dating Aaryan.

What's the rumour?

The rumours started after Aaryan posted a laid-back beach picture on his Instagram Stories. Hours later, social media users noticed that Karina Kubiliute had posted a photo from the same location, leading to netizens claiming both images were taken at the same spot and uploaded on the same day. Details such as beach loungers, striped towels, a volleyball net, and the angle of the sea were also compared by the fans.

Screenshot shared on X Photograph: (X)

The speculation grew stronger after it was alleged that earlier Kartik Aaryan had been following Karina on Instagram before the photos went viral, and later he reportedly unfollowed her.

There has been no official confirmation on the speculations from the actor's team yet.

Karina Kubiliute breaks the silence

An unverified screenshot is going viral online in which Karina Kubiliute has responded to a comment asking her to "run away" from Kartik Aaryan. In her reply, she said, "I’m not his gffff!!!" denying all the claims.

Other unverified claims

Netizens are also discussing Karina Kubiliute's age, with some claiming that she is 17 or 18 years old. These rumours are unverified, and reportedly, she was in Goa in March last year, making it unclear whether the viral photos were even taken during the same trip.

