/Toxic first look poster: Rukmini Vasanth introduced as Mellisa from Yash's upcoming film

The makers of Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled a new poster of the film featuring the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. It has instantly taken over social media, and fans are more excited about the movie.

About the first-look poster

Sharing the first-look poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups." Presented in a poised yet powerful avatar, Rukmini Vasanth is dressed in a high-rise, classy gown, and her character reflects confidence as she builds authority in a hazy, party-like setting.

As soon as the poster surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Before revealing Rukmini’s character, the makers also unveiled Tara Sutaria’s first look as Rebecca, which also received a lot of praise.

Rukmini Vasanth on her experience

Talking about her experience in the film, Vasanth said, "It comes with equal doses of excitement and nerves," and added that working with director Geetu Mohandas and Yash has been fascinating and incomparable for her.

Mohandas also praised Rukmini Vasanth's acting and said, “She doesn’t just perform; she processes. Her questions push me to think deeper, sometimes even about my own choices as a director.”

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. Filmed in Kannada and English simultaneously, it is also set to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.

The film's technical team features National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Venkat K. Narayana and Yash produce the film under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, and stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.