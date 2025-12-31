/Toxic: Nayanthara weilds a gun, looks firece as her first look from the film is unveiled

The queen is here. Tamil superstar Nayanthara’s first look from Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was unveiled on on Wednesday. The poster unveils Nayanthara’s striking, bold avatar as Ganga. The movie, one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, is slated to release on March 19.

Nayanthara as Ganga

The first look positions Nayanthara as a defining force within the universe of Yash’s most ambitious project yet. In the poster, Nayanthara strikes a powerful pose, dressed in a black outfit and wields a gun.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set against the opulence of a grand casino entrance, the lavish, high-stakes setting frames Ganga as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots, a release stated.

“We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence, and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in 'Toxic', audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character.

"It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment. The depth, the honesty, the restraint, and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character,they were qualities she already possessed. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend,” director Geetu Mohandas said in a statement.

More about Toxic

This is Yash's most anticipated movie after the box office hit KGF: Chapter 2. The film also sytars Kiara Advani and Huma Quereshi.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

High-octane action is choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.