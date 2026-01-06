/Is Kartik Aaryan vacationing in Goa with a mystery woman? Internet seems to think so | See pics

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in Goa on a holiday, but not alone. Unverified sources on social media have claimed that the Bollywood actor is vacationing in Goa with a mystery girl. Aaryan has never openly spoken about any of his relationships, even though he has been linked to many of his leading ladies. But this time it's not an actress, but an apparent mystery girl who is reportedly studying in the UK. Many claim she is not a day older than 19.

Kartik Aaryan’s beach vacation with mystery women

Eagle-eyed fans spotted uncanny similarities in the beach photos that Kartik has shared on Instagram with the ones shared by the mystery woman, who has been identified as Karina Kubiliute.

Screenshots shared on Reddit Photograph: ()

Kartik shared a photo of himself relaxing on a beach bed, enjoying a sunset. Soon after, a Reddit user shared Karina’s photos, also enjoying the sunset on a beach bed. The similar beach towels and volleyball court in the background in both images are a giveaway away and fans have been speculating ever since about a possible romance. Interestingly enough, screenshots began doing the rounds of the actor 'following' Karina on Instagram. However, as the post on Reddit went viral, someone on X pointed out that Kartik had swiftly unfollowed her. Karina is still following Kartik on the app.

Social media link ups Photograph: (X)

Who is the mystery girl in Kartik Aaryan’s life?

Not much is known at this point about Karina, but a look at her photos on Instagram indicates she had her high school graduation in 2024. The photos added more curiosity as fans pointed out that Kartik, 35, was dating a teen.

Photos of the girl in what appears to be her school uniform have gone viral, further raising questions over her age and her link to the actor.

It is important to note that these claims made online remain unverified.

Kartik Aaryan’s films

The actor was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. The romantic drama opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and has since been unable to get a footing at the box office. The film that was released on Christmas Day, has earned a total collection of Rs 32 crore.