How to take a film seriously, which is titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Weird wordplay aside, Dharma Productions' latest outing at the movies, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, comes at a time when the nation is still reeling under the Dhurandhar-induced nationalistic fervour. In such a case, the new film TMMTMTTM(even the abbreviation is tiresome) should have helped in breaking the norm with its soft romance. After all, it stars Aryan, a man known for his soft boy romance and comic timing. But director Sameer Vidwans' film, by the end of it, reiterates Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s tag line, ‘It’s all about loving your parents’. The result is a very middling story that talks more about sacrifice and compromises than love.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Plot

Ray Mehra (Aaryan) and his mom Pinky Mehra (Neena Gupta in a slightly ditzy role) run a successful event management company and are finally buying their dream home in America. Ray meets Rumi, a writer on a trip to Croatia. After the initial set of arguments, the two fall for each other. Ray more than Rumi as he proposes marriage to her, which she refuses as she has responsibilities towards her dad, a retired Colonel (Jackie Shorff), who wants to live the rest of his life at his family home in Agra.

Rumi breaks up with Ray, saying she can't marry him till her father is alive because he won't settle in America with her after their marriage. But Ray is not ready to let go and decides to follow her all the way to Agra to convince her to reconsider and win over her family.

Kartik Aaryan brand of feminism

There is now a Kartik Aaryan brand of feminism in Hindi films. One where his characters first scoff at the idea of woke leading women, taunt them about expecting chivalry while harping about equality and then be the enabler who supports her big dream while he makes the supreme ‘sacrifice’ and ultimately becomes the greatest man ever. It’s a character that Aryan has played innumerable times. In Satya Prem Ki Katha, he helps his wife, a victim of date rape, to heal while making the sacrifice of abstinence after his wedding. In Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2, he follows the girl he loves to get rid of a ghost from her ancestral haveli, keeping his life on hold. In TMMTMTTM, he follows the girl to Agra, putting his multi-million dollar business on hold in the US.

You see, he is a self-aware man who knows he is desired by many, but he is ready to bend only for the girl and her plans. Because, as he says to Rumi in the film, manhood is defined by the sacrifices he makes for the women he loves. Note how glorified this sounds- the man is making ‘sacrifices’ to be a true lover, hero again putting the girl in a sticky spot, by constantly reiterating how he made adjustments in love for her.

The concept of discussion does not exist in writer Karan Shrikant Sharma’s world. Sharma, who has written the film, makes his characters declare their decision to their loved ones rather than discussing and then coming to a conclusion. Ray declares he wants to visit Agra to meet Rumi’s father to discuss marriage, no discussion. Rumi declares she can't marry because she can't leave her dad alone. Her elder sister (influencer Chandni Bhabda) announces she is marrying and moving to Canada, shifting the load of responsibilities to Rumi. There is no middle ground, no concept of figuring things out collectively as a family.

Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff's chemistry

There are lot of meta references in the film, which bring in the laughs. A drunk Neena Gupta dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and announces how she always wanted to do an item number. Kartik Aryan gives a passing reference to bad acting, which is, well, the underlying theme of the film. There is also a lusty auntie played by Sapna Sad who gets the best punchlines in the film.

The first half is wafer-thin. Kartik and Ananya’s chemistry is cold and lacks the spark that’s needed to make an engaging love story. In fact, Kartik shares better onscreen chemistry with Jackie Shroff. The two men complement each other on screen well, and their scenes are worth watching.

One really doesn’t know what makes Ray and Rumi fall in love. There isn’t any spark between them. Ray comes out to be loud and annoying throughout their Croatia trip, while Rumi seems too flaky. There are barely any moments where the two are shown to connect emotionally. It is an odd pair that you don’t want to root for.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may have been a good idea on paper- addressing issues of familial responsibility for Gen Z, but the film’s execution level falters at many levels- making it look stale. You have seen Kartik playing a cocky Ray Mehra before; there is nothing new that Ananya as Rumi Singh offers.

Wished they had spent more time creating a more detailed story with proper character sketches instead of creating a long, complicated title like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri ultimately feels recycled—loudly self-aware, lightly progressive, but ultimately unwilling to challenge its own comfort zone and sticking to cliches.