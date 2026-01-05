/Boman Irani hints at Munna Bhai 3, opens up about his bond with Sanjay Dutt

Boman Irani has recently created a buzz among fans about the Munna Bhai franchise after recalling memories about working with Sanjay Dutt. The veteran actor made the remarks during the song launch of Prabhas's The Raja Saab, and subtly hinted at the possibility of Munna Bhai 3.

Boman Irani on Sanjay Dutt

While speaking at the event, Irani shared that his bond with Sanjay Dutt is very special and, for him, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was more than just a successful film. "Working with Sanjay Dutt has always been very special. Munna Bhai wasn’t just a film; it was an emotion. We were like a family, and those moments stay with you for life," he said.

He further added that his bond with Dutt has grown stronger over the years, and working with him has always been comfortable and creatively fulfilling. "Our bond has grown stronger over the years," Irani shared. “He brings a unique energy, which makes the working environment comfortable and creatively stimulating.”

Boman Irani teases Munna Bhai 3

The conversation at the event then shifted to Munna Bhai 3, as fans have been eagerly waiting for the film for years. While Irani did not make any official announcement on the film, he surely raised hopes among the audience by saying, "I truly believe that when the time is right, and the story is right, Munna Bhai 3 will happen. I have manifested it in my heart, and I’m hopeful that someday it will come together." He further joked, "Aap log bhi Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) par pressure dalo."

Earlier, Arshad Warsi had also addressed the speculation around the third installment. During a conversation with SCREEN, he said, "Once it was not happening at all, but now Raju is actually working on it. He is seriously working on it, and it seems like it should happen now."

About Munna Bhai

The cult franchise features Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which still hold a special place in fans' hearts. The beloved series brought humour along with social commentary and emotional depth. Reportedly, a teaser titled Munna Bhai Chale America was released in 2007, but the third part was eventually shelved as the script was not up to expectations.