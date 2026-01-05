/Salman Khan to collaborate with The Family Man makers Raj & DK for an action comedy? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is reportedly in talks with filmmaker duo Raj & DK for an action-comedy film. As of now, the project is in its conceptual stage, and there has been no official confirmation yet from either side. Raj & DK are best known for the popular series The Family Man.

What does the report say?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan has shown interest in the script. "Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project," a source said.

Reportedly, the makers and the actor are currently discussing timelines, as the Bollywood superstar has other professional commitments.

As of now, further details about the project have been kept under wraps, and the report further states that if the actor gives his final approval, the film could go on floors by the end of 2026 or early next year.

About Salman Khan's work front

Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. It stars Khan as a military officer and has already garnered a lot of attention after the release of its teaser. Chitrangada Singh also plays a key role in the film.

Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

He is also working on a project with director Vamshi Paidipally, and has another film in the line backed by Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers.