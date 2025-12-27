/Pedalling into 60! Salman Khan celebrates birthday with a cycle ride outside Panvel farmhouse | Watch

Age is just a number for Salman Khan. The actor has turned 60 today (Dec 27), and on his birthday, he definitely had fun cycling with his kids. A day after he had a birthday blast at his Panvel house, he celebrated with a fun cycle ride near his Panvel farmhouse.

This is a treat for Salman's millions of fans, who had not seen the actor cycling on the roads for a while now, after the received death threats and his security was tightened.

Salman Khan and his whole family, nieces, nephews, and close friends went to Panvel farmhouse to celebrate the actor's big day. On the day of his birthday, when only a few hours were left in the day, the superstar surprised everyone with a cycle ride.

Full of energy and guarded by his security convoy comprising police cars, he was seen enjoying his ride as paparazzi followed him. Pedalling at full speed, the actor proved that age is just a number for him. For his impromptu cycle ride, the actor wore a simple black T-shirt with casual jeans and slippers. He was seen riding through the dark lanes surrounded by green and dry bushes.

Salman was not alone on this fun ride. Soon after he exited, his nephew Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and his friends were also spotted riding a bike. Nirvaan was riding a blue quad. Guarded by the security, they were struggling to ride as they were surrounded by the paps.

