/What is Battle of Galwan? Salman Khan film tells true story of the 2020 deadly border clash

Salman Khan turned a year old on Saturday (Dec 27). And this year marked extra special as it was actor's 60th birthday. Making his milestone birthday even more special, the actor shared the first teaser of his forthcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

On his birthday, Salman dropped the teaser of his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan, which showcases the actor in full action mode.

The one-minute teaser of the war drama features Khan in the role of a brave Indian Army officer, ready to take matters into his own hands and confront the enemy.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Khan as he delivers a rousing speech to his battalion, set against visuals of high-altitude terrain. In another scene, Khan is seen holding a tree branch while his soldiers stand ready with stones, preparing to fight the enemy in close combat.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

What is the Battle of Galwan?

The film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh. The clash between Indian and Chinese troops occurred in June 2020.

On June 15, tensions between the armies of the two nations escalated at the Line of Control (LAC). It was a violent confrontation when both sides suffered casualties. Due to an agreement to not use firearms near the border, the soldiers fought using their hands, sticks, and stones.

Still of Battle of Galwan Photograph: (X)

How this battle happened?

On June 15, 2020 Ladakh’s Galwan Valley witnessed one of the worst voilent clash in 45 years between the Armies of India and China. Before the deadly fight happened, tensions had been high with both sides have been increased number of solfiers at the border.

India said Chaina had moved into the Indian side of the LAC, and talks between local military commanders of both armies also took place on June 6. Following the talks, a buffer zone was created between the two armies. But when an Indian soldier noticed an Chinese camp in the buffer area, and went to inspect, the conflict escalated into a voilent fight.