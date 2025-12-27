/Salman Khan @ 60: List of most iconic dialogues of Bollywood's Tiger

From winning hearts as the romantic Prem to redefining action heroes as Chulbul Pandey, Radhe, and Tiger, Salman Khan has effortlessly made a mark in the hearts of millions. With his remarkable and unmatched personality, Salman has given multiple blockbuster hits, but apart from his films, the actor's dialogues have gone on to become more iconic. On the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration, let's revisit his most iconic dialogues.