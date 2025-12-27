/Salman Khan @ 60: List of most iconic dialogues of Bollywood's Tiger

Salman Khan, Bhaijaan, and the Tiger of Bollywood turns 60 today (Dec 27). From power-packed to flirtatious one-liners, Khan has successfully wowed everyone with his iconic dialogues. Let's take a look at his best and most powerful dialogues.
From winning hearts as the romantic Prem to redefining action heroes as Chulbul Pandey, Radhe, and Tiger, Salman Khan has effortlessly made a mark in the hearts of millions. With his remarkable and unmatched personality, Salman has given multiple blockbuster hits, but apart from his films, the actor's dialogues have gone on to become more iconic. On the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration, let's revisit his most iconic dialogues.
"Swagat nahi karoge humara?”
The dialogue is from the 2012 action comedy movie, Dabangg, that revolves around a police cop Robin Hood Pandey, played by Khan. He comes under the radar of the politician after killing his brother. The incident led to a fierce rivalry between the politician and Pandey.
“Mujhpar ek ehsaan karna, ki mujhpar koi ehsaan na karna.”
This famous dialogue is from the 2011 Bodyguard movie. It follows Salman Khan as Lovely B Singh, a bodyguard of Divya Rana, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. How they two fell in love with each other makes the rest of the story.
"Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi."
The most famous dialogue is from Salman Khan's 2014 movie Kick, where he played Devi Lal Singh, a man who is living an adventurous life as a thief. But he had a good motive behind this. However soon he gets in a turf war with a local gangster.
"Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta."
In the criminal thriller, Khan plays a secretive RAW agent named Avinash Singh Rathore (Tiger), who gets on a dangerous mission to Dublin.
“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.” This dialogue is from Prabhu Deva's action thriller movie. Salman Khan plays the dual role of Radhe and ACP Rajveer Shekhawat. The reason behind hiding his identity as Shekhawat is that he is on a secret mission to operate within a gang and eliminate criminals.
“Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhti rahi toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jaayega.”
In the cult classic romantic movie, Salman Khan as Sameer shares the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. Both fall in love with each other, but a tragic turn comes, which leads Nandini to marry an advocate named Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgan.
“Dosti Ka Ek Usool Hai: No Sorry, No Thank You.” This iconic dialogue by Salman is from the 1989 blockbuster hit, Maine Pyar Kiya. It revolves around Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree), who fall in love with each other but are separated by family differences.