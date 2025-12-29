/Stebin Ben opens up about lending his voice to Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan teaser; 'Holds a very special place'

On Salman Khan's 60th birthday, makers unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan, sending fans to frenzy. While all the attention in the clip was on Bollywood's Bhaijaan, it was the soulful voice of Stebin Ben in the background that elevated its impact.

Stebin Ben on the project

With his powerful voice, Stebin Ben lends gravitas to the teaser. Talking about the film, he said, "This project holds a very special place in my heart. Lending my voice for Salman Bhai’s movie is a dream I’ve carried since the very beginning of my journey. To see it finally come alive feels surreal, and I’m deeply grateful for the music, the trust, and the opportunity to be part of something so powerful."

Battle of Galwan is a major milestone for the singer's career as it is his first song for a Salman Khan film.

About the teaser

In the teaser, Salman Khan can be seen as an Indian Army officer. With his weathered look and restrained ferocity, he has impressed the fans. The highlight of the teaser was in the final moments, where his controlled aggression and unflinching gaze lock directly with the viewer.

About Battle of Galwan

Shot in the stark landscapes of Ladakh and Leh, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Battle of Galwan is inspired by the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, it is written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi, and Suresh Nair. The film also features Chitrangada Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohal, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Abhishree Sen.

With the vocals of Stebin Ben and Himesh Reshammiya’s evocative background score, the teaser shows the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of Indian soldiers.