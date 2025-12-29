/Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge teaser out! Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for the patriotic song

After a long wait, the makers of Border 2 have unveiled the teaser for the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, and fans can't keep calm. Released on December 29, 2025, it has a lineup of renowned singers: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

About the song

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser was shared by T-Series with a caption, "Get ready to witness the greatest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema. Presenting the most awaited teaser of the evergreen patriotic anthem that lives in every heart, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, from #Border2."

The full version of the song will be released on January 2, 2026, and it is set to be launched at a grand event at Longewala-Tanot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The legacy of the song

Ghar Kab Aaoge brings nostalgia among fans as it carries the legacy of the classic patriotic song Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 war film Border. The original one was composed by Anu Malik, and is recreated by Mithoon. The additional lyric is written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, and it also features the words from Javed Akhtar's original version.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "Arijit Singh’s voice hits differently." Another said, “Mithoon + Sonu + Arijit + Vishal + Diljit + Manoj-what a combination.”

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.