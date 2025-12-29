/Kiran Rao undergoes appendix surgery, shares snippets from her hospital room

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures and videos from a Mumbai hospital where she has been recovering after undergoing an appendix surgery. The filmmaker shared glimpses of her time spent in the hospital post-surgery.

In the first clip, Kiran gave a glimpse of the view outside her hospital room. Rao also revealed that she got swollen lips due to an allergic reaction and shared a selfie from her room. Another image showed a close-up of her hospital name tag that read "Kiran Aamir Rao Khan." The final photo showed her smiling while seated on a couch, enjoying a meal inside the hospital.

Kiran Rao reveals undergoing surgery

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kiran wrote a long caption detailing her health issue. The filmmaker wrote in a caption, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks."

She added, "Immense gratitude for: - modern medicine (still can't understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I'm not a doctor), - Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, - Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's super care."

"The timely intervention of my friends and family (Aamir, Charles & Amin who sprang into action), and my other loved ones who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips - an allergic reaction, sadly they're back to normal and unglam now..." wrote Kiran in her post.

Kiran added, "Well, I've been discharged and I'm back home, ready to ease myself into the new year. 2025 has been good to me and mine, and here's hoping 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - AND BETTER AQI - for all."

Kiran concluded her post with some details about her photos, writing, "PS - the pics are: views from my hosp room, my Kim K lips (not quite), my name on the hospital ID tag, and me enjoying one of my first meals."

About Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao got married to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on December 28, 2005, in a private ceremony at Aamir's Mumbai home. The two first met on the sets of Lagaan (2001), where Kiran worked as an assistant director. The couple share a son, Azad Rao Khan, together. Kiran and Aamir announced their separation in 2021.

The filmmaker made her debut as a director with Dhobi Ghaat in 2010 and later made Laapataa Ladies in 2024. Both were critically acclaimed films. Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.