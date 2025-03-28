Ravi Kishan earned rave reviews and awards for his performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. But before Kishan, the film’s producer and Rao’s ex husband Aamir Khan had auditioned for the role. The audition tape was recently shared by Aamir on YouTube where the actor can be seen enacting the introduction scene of Kishan’s character.

On Wednesday, Aamir's new YouTube channel - Aamir Khan Talkies - shared his audition tape for SI Shyam Manohar's character in Laapataa Ladies. The tape shows Aamir including new mannerisms and attempting to shed his star image to look and behave the part. Aamir gets quite a few nuances as well

However, the tape will make you want to watch Kishan’s performance, who made Shyam Manohar a memorable character.

Rao, in an earlier interview, had revealed that she was convinced with Kishan’s performance more and had to reject Aamir.

Many online wrote that Ravi's performance was better, or at least, more fitting for the rustic character.

On Thursday, a Facebook meme page shared images of the two actors in their Shyam Manohar look and wrote alongside, “Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies but didn't take the role because Ravi Kishan's audition was better!”

Later, Ravi Kishan himself shared the post on Facebook. Another video of the same tape was shared later by the actor-politician. He captioned the video as, “Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies but was rejected." Many fans praised.

About Laapataa Ladies

Helmed by Kiran Rao, the film was a story of two brides who are exchanged during a train ride in rural India in the 1990s. The film stars newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta.

The film won critical acclaim and won 10 trophies at the IIFA Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Ravi Kishan. Kishan also won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025.