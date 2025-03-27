Diljit Dosanjh, Barun Sobti, Kani Kusruti and Payal Kapadia were some big winners at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025. Held in Mumbai on Tuesday night and organized by Film Critics Guild of India, the award ceremony had noted lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar interacting with critics in a fireside chat. In this year’s edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025, a new category was introduced- Best Documentary- which honored exceptional feature length documentary films from the past year. The award was given to the film Nocturnes.

In the Feature Films segment, All We Imagine As Light won Best Feature Film, recognised for its compelling narrative and artistic excellence, while Payal Kapadia won Best Director. Diljit Dosanjh earned Best Actor for his remarkable performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. Accepting the award, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Thank you to the Film Critics Guild for this award, bohot bohot shukriya for considering me worthy of this honour. I dedicate this award to Amar Singh Chamkila and to Imtiaz sir, who brought this beautiful film to life. I just had the chance to be a part of it—it was entirely Imtiaz sir’s hard work. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of the film.”



Darshana Rajendran won Best Actress for her gripping role in Paradise. Ravi Kishan’s standout performance in Laapataa Ladies earned him Best Supporting Actor, and Kani Kusruti was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her impactful role in Girls Will Be Girls.

In the Web Series category, Poacher emerged as a major winner, securing Best Web Series. Nimisha Sajayan received Best Actress for her role in Poacher, while Barun Sobti won Best Actor for his performance in Raat Jawaan Hai.

In Short Films, Obur dominated the category, winning Best Short Film along with multiple other accolades. Harish Khanna was named Best Actor for Jal Tu Jalaal Tu, while Jyoti Dogra’s performance in Taak (Tracker) earned her the Best Actress award.

Check out full list of winners here:

Short Films Nominations

Category: Best Short Film

IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Obur: Winner

Taak (Tracker)

Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Director

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know”

Prateek Vats for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”

Faraz Ali “Obur”: Winner

Ajai Vishwanath “Starch”

Udit Khurana “Taak (Tracker)”

Category: Best Actor

Kayan Dadyburjor for “Halfway”

Kumar Chheda for “Halfway”

Harish Khanna for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”: Winner

Aaqib Nazir Dinda for “Obur”

George Vijay for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Category: Best Actress

Menuka Pradhan for “Crossing Borders”

Sheeba Chaddha for “Night Queen”

Indu Sharma for “Riha (Unlocked)”

Gayatri Patel Bahl for “Strach”

Jyoti Dogra for “Taak (Tracker)”: Winner

Category: Best Writing

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know)”

Vindhya Gupta for “Jooyein (Lice)”

Faraz Ali for “Obur”: Winner

Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini for “The Slow Train”

Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Category: Best Cinematography

Kartik Parmar for “Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)”

Appu Prabhakar for “Crossing Borders”

Avinash Arun Dhaware for “Monsoon Walk”

Anand Bansal for “Obur”: Winner

Tarkash Mehta for “Taak (Tracker)”

Documentary Nominations

Against the Tide

And, Towards Happy Alleys

Nocturnes: Winner

Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

Category: Best Web Series

Brinda

Freedom at Midnight

Killer Soup

Poacher: Winner

Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Director

Surya Manoj Vangala for “Brinda”

Nikkhil Advani for “Freedom at Midnight”

Abhishek Chaubey for “Killer Soup”

Richie Mehta for “Poacher”: Winner

Sumeet Vyas for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Actor

Mihir Godbole for “Lampan”

Ravi Kishan for “Maamla Legal Hai”

Barun Sobti for “Raat Jawaan Hai“: Winner

Kay Kay Menon for “Shekhar Home”

Tahir Raj Bhasin for “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2”

Category: Best Actress

Swastika Mukherjee for “Bijoya”

Trisha Krishnan for “Brinda”

Konkona Sen Sharma for “Killer Soup”

Nimisha Sajayan for “Poacher”: Winner

Anjali Anand for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Rajesh Tailang for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Rajendra Chawla for “Freedom at Midnight”

Rajesh Khattar for “Murder in Mahim”

Faisal Malik for “Panchayat S3”

Dibyendu Bhattacharya for “Poacher”: Winner

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Dutta for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Nidhi Bisht for “Maamla Legal Hai”

Sai Tamhankar for “Manvat Murders”

Kani Kusruti for “Poacher”: Winner

Priya Bapat for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Writing

Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for “Brinda”

Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for “Freedom at Midnight”

Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for “Poacher”: Winner

Khyati Anand Puthran for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Feature Films Nomination

Category: Best Film

All We Imagine As Light: Winner

Amar Singh Chamkila

Family

Girls Will Be Girls

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Laapataa Ladies

Manjummel Boys

Padatik

Paradise

Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Director

Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”: Winner

Imtiaz Ali for “Amar Singh Chamkila”

Shuchi Talati for “Girls Will Be Girls”

Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”

Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”

Diljit Dosanjh for “Amar Singh Chamkila”: Winner

Abhishek Bachchan for “I Want To Talk”

Soori for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Chandan Sen for “Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)”

Category: Best Actress

Kani Kusruti for “All We Imagine As Light”

Preeti Panigrahi for “Girls Will Be Girls”

Anna Ben for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Darshana Rajendran for “Paradise”: Winner

Urvashi for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Anjan Dutt for “Chaalchitra Ekhon”

Raghav Juyal for “Kill”

Vijayaraghavan for “Kishkindha Kaandam”

Ravi Kishan for “Laapataa Ladies”: Winner

Mahendra Perera for “Paradise”

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Prabha for “All We Imagine As Light”

Kani Kusruti for “Girls Will Be Girls”: Winner

Sai Abhinaya for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Chhaya Kadam for “Laapataa Ladies”

Parvathy Thiruvothu for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Category: Best Writing

Anand Ekarshi for “Aattam”: Winner

Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”

Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma for “Laapataa Ladies”

Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”

Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Cinematography

Sunil K. S. for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”

Ranabir Das for “All We Imagine As Light”: Winner

Rafey Mehmood for “Kill”

Shyju Khalid for “Manjummel Boys”

Tojo Xavier for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj for “Amar Singh Chamkila”

Shivkumar V. Panicker for “Kill”: Winner

Vivek Harshan for “Manjummel Boys”

Srijit Mukherjee for “Padatik”

A. Sreekar Prasad for “Paradise”

Gender Sensitivity Award: ‘Girls Will Be Girls’