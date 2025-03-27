Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his latest actioner Sikandar this Eid. With barely a few days left for the film, Salman has been making rounds with media discussing his film and what he expects from the box office this quarter.

Salman Khan urges fans to watch films in theatres

Salman urged fans to watch the film in theatres along with other films that are releasing over the same weekend – Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Sunny Deol’s Jaat. He said, "I am hoping people working get good bonuses on Eid so that they can watch Sikandar, Mohanlal sir's L2: Empuraan, and also Sunny Deol's new film (Jaat). Three big stars are coming with big films and I hope all work.”

Salman Khan also addressed the postponement of his film with Atlee. Atlee made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. "He has written a very big budget action film. The film with Atlee is delayed; the budget is an issue for the film. I don't know who from the two (Rajinikanth sir or Kamal Haasan sir) will be in it,” he said.

Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Dutt

While talking about doing heavy-duty action in his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman revealed, "I'm doing another big action film after Sikandar. There the action is on another level. That's rustic action."

When prodded further, Salman Khan added, “I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry...Sanjay Dutt." The actor added that the director and producer for the film is not confirmed yet.

Salman Khan also has plans of working with Sooraj Barjatya. On that, Salman said, "That is happening after he wraps up what he is doing now.”

As for Salman’s Sikandar, the film will release on May 30. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi.