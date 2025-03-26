If reports are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a bus from behind. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the actress or any other member of the Bachchan family was in the car at the time of the incident.

On March 26 (Wednesday), the accident occured in Mumbai's Juhu area when a large red bus collided with the Bachchans' vehicle from the back. As per a video shared by the Instagram handle Varinder Chawla, chaos can be seen on the road across the two vehicles.

Several video has gone viral on the internet that showed huge crowd being gathered around Bachchan’s car. However, everything was shorted soon after the collision happened. A few dents were seen at the back of the car. No injuries were reported.

Later, several souces confirmed to India Today that the actor was not in the car when the incident took place. The sources said that the collison was just a slight mishap, and no damage was done. "People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no 'accident'," said the source.

The news of the accident left Aishwarya's fans concerned. One user commented, ''Oh my godd!!! 😢 hope she is fine and doing well.'' Another wrote, ''oh god.. hope she's okay.''

Bachchan lives very low-key life, with rare public outings at airports or any major event. On the work front, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). In the movie, she played the role of Mandakini.