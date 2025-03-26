7 Must-Watch Survival Movies on OTT

This movie is about a lone survivor who fights for his existence on a deserted island. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this film has a 7.8 rating on IMDb. You can watch this movie for its good storytelling and great acting.
This movie is about a climber who got trapped under a boulder while canyoning alone. Directed by Danny Boyle, this film has about 7.5 IMDb rating. You can watch it to enjoy the real-life ordeal of a climber and the cinematography.
'The Revenant' is about a frontiersman who was abandoned by his hunting crew. He uses his skills to survive and take revenge in the movie. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, this film has 8.0 rating on IMDb. You can watch it to enjoy the amazing performance by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
This film is about space survival at its best. Directed by Ridley Scott, this cinematic masterpiece has an 8.0 IMDb rating.
'A Quiet Place' is about a family’s battle to survive against the blind but sound-sensitive creatures. Directed by John Krasinski, this movie has a 7.5 rating on IMDb.
Everest is a biographical survival film. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. This movie tells about the challenges of the climbers who tried to scale Mount Everest. This movie has a 7.1 rating on IMDb.
The Bird Box is a survival movie that shows unseen horror. Directed by Susanne Bier, this movie has a 6.6 IMDb rating. It is a tense survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world.
{{ primary_category.name }}