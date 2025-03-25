Salman Khan and team attended the trailer launch for their upcoming film Sikandar. Speaking to the press at the event, Salman Khan addressed the elephant in the room and spoke about sharing a huge age gap with his heroine in the film, Rashmika Mandanna. Salman is 59 and Rashmika is 28. The two play lovers in the film.

As the trailer dropped, fans were quick to notice the apparent age gap between Rashmika and Salman.

Salman Khan defends age gap with Rashmika Mandanna

Addressing these concerns at the trailer launch, Salman Khan defended the age gap and said that when Rashmika had no issue working with him and romancing him in the film, why does anyone else?

Shutting down criticism on the age issue, Salman Khan said, “Jab heroine ko problem nahi ho rahi toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega (When the heroine doesn’t have a problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work even with her daughter. Mom will give permission).”

During the same interaction, Salman Khan praised Rashmika Mandanna’s dedication and work ethic, revealing that it reminded him of his younger self. He shared how Rashmika was balancing her time between two projects simultaneously – Pushpa 2 and Sikandar. “Rashmika was shooting for Pushpa 2 till 7 pm. She would come to Sikandar set at 9 pm and shoot with us till 6:30 am, and then go back to Pushpa. She was not well also. After breaking her leg, she continued to shoot, didn’t cancel a day. In many ways, she reminds me of a younger me,” he said.

Watch Sikandar trailer here:

Sikandar cast and release date

Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is directed and written by AR Murugadoss.

Sikandar will release in theatres on March 30.