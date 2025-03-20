With only ten days left for the premiere of his film Sikandar, Salman Khan took out his family to attend a special screening for his upcoming film. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna star together for the first time in this high-octane action drama film. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is set to hit theatres on March 30.

Advertisment

Sikandar special screening

Keeping up with his usual date, Salman Khan’s film Sikandar will release on the Eid weekend. Eid this year is tentatively scheduled for March 31.

Advertisment

The special screening for the film was held at Excel office in Mumbai. Salman Khan was joined by Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, their father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan with Atul Agnihotri and their kids Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri, along with Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz and Malaika Arora, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and director AR Murugadoss.

Advertisment

Sikandar making social media chatter

Last month, Salman Khan shared an action-packed teaser of Sikandar introducing his character Sanjay, affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. The teaser promises a high-on-drama and high-on-action film.

The film’s songs have been making a lot of noise. Makers dropped the film’s title track “Sikandar Naache” featuring Salman and Rashmika. The energetic dance number showcases Salman’s signature moves.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss who is known for blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.