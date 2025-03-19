Salman Khan and his Eid releases have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. This Eid, Khan, affectionately known as 'Bhaijan', is set to dominate the theatres with his upcoming film, Sikandar.

The highly anticipated movie is scheduled to be released on Eid, which is expected to be celebrated on Monday, March 31. However, there is no confirmed date for when the festival will take place.

Sikandar release date

Salman's film is confirmed to be released on Eid al-Fitr, although an exact release date has not yet been announced. According to reports, the filmmakers have chosen to release the movie on an unconventional day.

Apart from Eid, the festival of Gudi Padwa will also coincide with the film's release. Gudi Padwa, which is celebrated in Maharashtra, will take place on March 30th (Sunday).

To accommodate both festivals, the makers have reportedly decided to release the movie on Sunday (March 30th), According to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sikandar’s release date has been locked. It’ll arrive in cinemas on Sunday, March 30.''

''The makers are confident that it’s the correct day for release. Sunday will be a big holiday, more so in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa falls on that day. Meanwhile, Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. There’ll be a post-Eid holiday effect on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 in many centres as well. The collections will again see a jump from Friday, April 4. Hence, until Sunday, April 6, the film’s collections will remain very strong.”

However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Notably, this is not the first time that Salman's movie will be skipping the usual release day on Friday. Khan’s last film Tiger 3 was also released on Sunday in 2023 Diwali.

More about Sikandar

Salman is back with his action-packed avatar!

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman is playing Robin Hood of society, who can do anything to save the people from injustice. In the movie, Khan's character name is Sanjay, who has been given the name of Sikandar by his grandmother.

The trailer of the movie is packed with high-octane action, powerful dialogues, jaw-dropping scenes and romance.

Apart from Khan, the movie stars Sathyaraj as a politician and the antagonist in the movie. Meanwhile, Mandanna is playing Sikandar's love interest.