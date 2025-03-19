IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: With only a handful number of days left for the official new season of Indian Premiere League to kickstart, we have our hands on information on who all are expected to attend the opening ceremony from the world of showbiz and entertainment. Expected to be a crowd puller with massive engagement plans to woo the attendees, among the big names, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan are expected to be a part of the ceremony.

Alongwith the trio, expected at the ceremony are Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. A report in HT quoted a source, Shah Rukh will attend as his team plays the opening match, and Salman might make an appearance to promote Sikandar.”

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Performances

American pop band OneRepublic is said to have been approached for a performance. OneRepublic had recently collaborated with Indian artists Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani for “Tell Me”.

The ceremony will feature electrifying performances by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

The source stated, “Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, Karan Aujla, Arijit Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan will be performing. In addition to that, pop band OneRepublic, who collaborated with Karan Aujla and Disha Patani recently for Tell Me, has also been approached for a performance at the opening ceremony.”

The guest list includes Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

About IPL 18 Season

This will be the 18th edition of the IPL season. It will kick off with IPL’s defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Spanning 74 matches across 13 venues, the tournament will culminate in a grand finale on May 25.

There will be ten teams in total – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.