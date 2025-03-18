Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL home match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens is likely to be rescheduled, as the city police have not granted security clearance due to Ram Navami celebrations. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari previously announced that over 20,000 processions would take place across West Bengal on Ram Navami, leading to heightened security requirements throughout the state.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly, following two rounds of discussions with city police on Tuesday, confirmed that authorities "have not given the go-ahead" for the match. "They have categorically stated they won’t be able to provide adequate security. Without police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," Snehasish said. "We have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and there is still time to make a final decision. Even last year, an Indian Premier League match scheduled on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled."

The KKR-LSG clash, owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, was expected to draw a packed stadium, with both teams enjoying strong local support. Last season, Kolkata Knight Riders fixture against Rajasthan Royals was also rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.

Glittering opening ceremony

The 2025 Indian Premier League season will kick off at Eden Gardens on March 22, featuring defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A grand 35-minute opening ceremony will precede the match, with likely performances by noted singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani. ICC chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries are also expected to attend.

"It's a marquee match with immense ticket demand. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish said, while refraining from revealing further details about the event.



(With inputs from agencies)