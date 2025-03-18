MS Dhoni, the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings, remains the only active cricketing legend that IPL fans eagerly await each season. As the 2025 Indian Premier League approaches, the 43-year-old stalwart has once again defied age with his exceptional fitness and rigorous training.

Recently, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh met Dhoni at a wedding and was left in awe of his physical condition. Intrigued by the CSK captain’s dedication, Harbhajan asked how he manages to keep up with the demands of professional cricket at his age. Dhoni’s response was as classic as his finishing shots: “Yes, it’s tough, but I love doing it. As long as the hunger is there, I will keep going.”

According to Harbhajan, Dhoni has been grinding hard in Chennai ahead of the IPL, spending 2-3 hours in the nets daily, ensuring his batting flow and timing remain sharp. Even at 43, he remains the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave.

'MSD's hands remains as quick as ever'

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra shed light on why Dhoni prefers batting lower in the order. While many fans urge him to bat higher, Dhoni is honest about his abilities—he knows he can’t sustain long innings but thrives in pressure situations where his finishing prowess comes into play.

Chopra also praised Dhoni’s legendary wicket-keeping skills, claiming “If the ball goes to him, you’re out 9.5 times out of 10.” Even after years away from international cricket, Dhoni’s hands remain as quick as ever.

As the IPL 2025 season nears, Dhoni’s dedication and hunger prove that age is just a number when passion drives excellence. Will 'Thala' lead CSK to yet another title? The countdown begins!