One of the greatest cricketers of his generation, India’s Virat Kohli has seen his stock increase in recent years as he continues to flourish on the field.

With a staggering fan following of more than 270 million followers, the Indian cricketer has been earning millions which has seen him become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

His wealth is so much that he can buy a whopping 92 Bugatti Veyrons or a waterfront palace in Sydney.

So what amount does the former India captain pocket? Let us decode in detail.

Virat Kohli's net worth

According to a report from Sportskeeda, Virat has a whopping net worth of 10.05 billion rupees ($121 million) as of 2024.

This includes money from his cricket performance and related bonuses while a major share comes from his endorsements and advertisements.

Kohli is a Grade A+ player under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earning approximately INR 70 million (around $850,000) annually from his national contract.

On the other hand, he receives a big match fee for playing with Team India.

As revealed in his contract, he earns INR 15 lakhs ($17,000) per Test matches, INR 6 lakhs ($6,900) for One Day Internationals (ODIs) and INR 3 lakhs ($3,450) for T20I matches. The amount does not include bonuses that came after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), he earns a remarkable INR 210 million ($1.4 million) for eight weeks of action. This amount does not include bonuses and other related dividends.

Virat in the world of business

Virat owns a fashion label called Wrogn, which has gained popularity over the years. He has invested in a chain of gyms named Chisel and co-owns a restaurant chain called One8 Commune. Additionally, he is involved in several startups and has invested in tech companies and other ventures.

Virat owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Worli area, which he bought in 2016 for around INR 340 million ($3.9 million).

The former RCB captain also has a house in the upmarket DLF Phase-1 area in Gurugram, which he bought in 2015 for around INR 800 million ($9.23 million).