Salman Khan is back in action. After a long wait, the highly-anticipated teaser of Khan's next Sikandar has released, promising an entertainment-packed Eid.

Presenting Khan in and as Sikandar, the upcoming action thriller stars Rashmika Mandana, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj, among others.

Sikander teaser -

Packed with high-octane action, powerful dialogues, jaw-dropping scenes and romance, the makers dropped the first teaser, giving the audience a hint of what they can expect from the big release.

The 80-second teaser introduces Salman as the Robin Hood of society, who is here to save the people from injustice. At the start, Khan introduces himself as Sanjay, who has been given the name of Sikandar by his grandmother. Soon after his heroic entry, he can be seen performing a bunch of stuff, from smashing doors to doing intense action in his savage style. Looking at the teaser, it seems like the movie is going to be a cinematic spectacle.

Apart from Khan, the teaser also shows Sathyaraj as politician and the antogonist in the movie. Meanwhile, Mandanna is playing Sikandar's love interest.

In the teaser, Khan delivers dialogues like, “Insaaf nhii saaf karne aaya hu,” delivered by Salman Khan.

Sikandar marks Salman's first film in two years after his Tiger 3 released in 2023. The movie did a decent box office business. However, he did make several cameo appearances in films like Pathaan, Singham Again and Baby John.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Sikandar is one of the most-awaited movies of 2025.

The film will be released on EID.