/Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt hold hands, steal the spotlight at Sitaare Zameen Par screening

Actor Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen with his movie Sitaare Zameen Par. A day before its release, Khan hosted a special screening in Mumbai.

For the event, Aamir appeared with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The couple walked the red carpet hand in hand, joined by Aamir’s youngest son, Azad Rao Khan. This marked Aamir and Gauri’s first public appearance together at an event.



With broad smiles, Aamir, Gauri, and Azad posed for the paparazzi. Aamir wore an off-white sherwani with intricate embroidery. He paired it with churidar pants and brown boots. Gauri looked elegant in a turquoise green saree with golden embroidery, paired with a green blouse and a golden necklace. She kept her makeup subtle for the occasion.

Azad, looking smart, wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt and black shoes as he posed alongside his father and Gauri.

Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, also attended the premiere with her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at multiple events. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.



A Star-Studded Affair



The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par was a starry event, with many prominent figures from the industry stepping out to support Aamir and his movie.

Aamir’s close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, made the evening even more memorable with their presence. Though they arrived separately, but their appearance delighted fans and shutterbugs and added more charm to the event.