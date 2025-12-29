/Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya halts concert midway; confronts elderly man for unruly behaviour: 'Please control' | Watch

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya is grabbing headlines, as she recently had to pause her live concert performance midway due to misbehaviour by an elderly man. The video has since then gone viral, and the singer is now at the centre of heated online conversation. Let's delve into it to know more.

Viral clip of Pranjal Dahiya confronting the misbehavior of an eldery man

In the clip, the singer is seen stopping her performance midway to confront alleged inappropriate behaviour from a member of the audience. She can be heard saying in the video, "You people should think that your sister and daughter are standing here, so behave properly." Then, turning towards the certain individual, she added, "Tau (uncle), I'm your daughter's age. Please control."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moreover, Pranjal even requested the audience to not climb on the stage and asked for cooperation. Soon after the video went viral, many took to social media platforms to express their views and came out in support of Pranjal Dahiya and condemned the behaviour of the man.

One user wrote, "Soo, if a woman is getting paid for her work, you guys get the right?" Another user wrote, "What she said is right she has taken money, but people should have common sense about how to behave with others and respect artists." "Every artist deserves respect. If people in the comment section says she has taken money, then if tomorrow your daughters become artists, she too needs to dance like what you expect from others". wrote the third user.

Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

As per IMDb, Pranjal Dahiya is a famous TikTok star, model and actress of India. She is known for her beautiful and cute looks, Superb Style, Cuteness and Amazing Personality. She has worked in many Hindi and Punjabi music videos. She has been interested in Modelling, dancing, and acting since her school days. Pranjal used to participate in Cultural activities in School. Pranjal Dahiya Exclusively Managed by P&M Movies (Pawan Chawla).