/Loved Lee Jun-ho in Cashero? Watch his 7 best K-Dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Lee Jun-ho, a South Korean actor and a versatile singer, is in the limelight for his esteemed performance in the recent release, Cashero. Besides it, the actor has garnered much acclaim for his versatile performances in dramas like Good Manager, The Red Sleeve, and Wok of Love. Check out his other seven top K-dramas, which showcase his finest performances and are highly recommended for Jun-ho's fans.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Lee Jun-ho plays Squirrel in the action thriller. It follows a specialised police surveillance team, led by the gruff Detective Hwang (Sul Kyung-gu), who recruits a rookie with photographic memory, Ha Yoon-joo (Han Hyo-joo), to take down a notorious, masked criminal gang led by the ruthless James, played by Jung Woo-sung.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic drama focuses on two people, Lee Gang-doo (Lee Jun-ho) and Ha Moon-soo (Won Jin-ah). Both were battling with a deep trauma after surviving a devastating shopping mall collapse. While working together on a new construction project at the same site, they ignite feelings for each other, helping one another overcome their past and build a future.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a story about three friends, Dong-woo (Lee Jun-ho), Kyung-jae (Kang Ha-neul), and Chi-ho (Kim Woo-bin). They turned 20, graduated from high school, and have their lives ahead of them. The trio experiences multiple challenges while navigating the pros and cons of early adulthood, making the story more interesting.
Where to watch: Viki
Lee Jun-ho portrays King Jeongjo in the romantic drama. It presents a love story of King Jeongjo of the Joseon Dynasty, who decides to make changes in his kingdom once he seizes the throne from his cruel grandfather. Eventually, he falls for a spirited court lady, Seong Deok-im (Lee Se-young), and makes her his concubine.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is a crime and legal thriller that follows a lawyer, Choi Do-hyun (Lee Jun-ho), who has been saved by his father, who arranged a heart implant surgery. Later, he becomes a lawyer and decides to fight for the rights of his father, who is falsely accused and sentenced to death.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jun-ho plays Seo Yul in the popular K-drama that centres on Kim Sung-ryong (Namkoong Min), a certified public accountant whose life gets transformed after he becomes a manager at TQ Group, a multinational company, to embezzle a large sum of money.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
It is a romantic K-drama that revolves around a talented chef, Seo Poong (Lee Jun-ho), and gangster Doo Chil-seong (Jang Hyuk). Both struggle in their lives working at a Chinese restaurant named Hungry Wok, which is owned by a former gangster. They dream of becoming successful in the market.