/Love fried food? Try these 6 simple tips to reduce oil without losing flavour

Oil is an essential cooking ingredient, but it's not always necessary to eat greasy food for flavour. While it plays an important role in enhancing taste and texture, too much oil can make the dishes heavy and unhealthy. Therefore, to cut down excess oil without compromising on flavour, here are a few simple kitchen tips that can make your everyday meals lighter and easier to digest.

Use paper towels

If you want a quick solution for oily food, go for blotting. All you have to do is, after frying dishes like fried chicken and fritters, place them on absorbent paper towels, and softly pat on the surface. As a result, you will get crispy food without excess oil.

Always fry at the right temperature

It is very important to fry the food at the right temperature. The major reason ingredients soak up more fat is when the oil is not hot enough. It is suggested that most foods should be fried at around 220°C, which seals the surface quickly and reduces oil absorption, making your meal tasty with less fat.

Use a wire rack

If you are making dishes like fries, cutlets, chicken wings, and tempura, use a wire rack to drain fried food instead of a plate. In this way, the excess oil drips away instead of pooling underneath, and you will be able to maintain crispiness in your food and get rid of extra oil.

Baking, grilling, or steaming

Whenever possible, go for baking, grilling, air-frying, or steaming instead of frying, as these methods require little or no oil. These cooking techniques are excellent for vegetables, meats, fish, fries, or kebabs. Using ceramic-coated pans or well-seasoned cast-iron cookware is also a better option, as they need significantly less oil.

Skim off fat

This hack is perfect for curries, soups, and stews. Refrigerate the dish after cooking, and when the oil solidifies and rises to the surface, skim off with a spoon or ladle before reheating and serving. But make sure to use the technique only after cooling the dish for better results.

The ice cube trick