/Is Kendall Jenner dating Ben Gorham? Who is the Swedish entrepreneur linked to supermodel

Kendall Jenner has once again sparked rumours about her dating life, and this time with Swedish entrepreneur Ben Gorham. The supermodel has been spotted with the Byredo founder several times, and fans have flooded social media with speculation.

When did the rumour start?

Reportedly, the duo was first spotted in September 2025, and initially, fans felt their meeting could be work-related. However, with repeated sightings, the narrative among the netzines shifted.

In the last couple of months, Jenner and Gorham have been spending time together in Los Angeles, including bookstore visits, coffee runs, shopping, and meals. The latest outing was at a cafe, and the couple was seen coordinated in black-and-white outfits.

Neither of them has publicly commented on the rumours.

The 29-year-old reality TV star has previously been linked to multiple celebrities, including NBA stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, music icons Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, and Bad Bunny.

Who is Ben Gorham?

Ben Gorham is the founder of Byredo, a globally recognised luxury fragrance brand. The 48-year-old was born in Sweden, and he has grown up in a diverse cultural background, Indian on his mother’s side, with Scottish and French-Canadian roots on his father’s side. In the past interviews, Gorham has opened up about his nomadic upbringing. Reportedly, he spent parts of his childhood in Sweden, moved to Toronto, and then finished high school in New York. He completed his higher education in Canada and studied business at Ryerson University in Toronto.

His passion for fragrance began when he moved to Stockholm to study fine arts. It was during this period that he met a perfumer for the first time and was left intrigued by the emotional power of scent. Gorham started experimenting with fragrances in his kitchen and later launched Byredo in 2006, which is known for its clean aesthetics and scents inspired by memories and personal experiences from Gorham’s life. Today, the brand has turned into a modern luxury design, and they also make candles, leather goods, and accessories.