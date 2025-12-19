/Digger teaser out! Tom Cruise dances with a shovel in Alejandro G Iñárritu’s new film | Watch

Tom Cruise is treading into uncharted territory again. The action star is not performing high-octane action stunts but dancing with a shovel in his hands in Alejandro G Iñárritu’s new film Digger.

The first teaser of Digger was released on Thursday, and gives a very brief but impactful glimpse of Cruise. The promo is a sharp turn from the actor’s recent screen persona.

Tom Cruise dances in the new Digger teaser

The footage is short and opaque. Cruise appears old, possibly through prosthetics, moving awkwardly and rhythmically at the same time. There is no dialogue, no clear setting or story highlighted but it shows the Hollywood icon dancing with a shovel in his hand.

The film has been described by Iñárritu as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions,” a phrase he used earlier this year while speaking about the project in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker also termed the film as “brutal,” “wild,” and “insane,” adding that it is meant to be funny, unsettling, and visually striking all at once. It brings Cruise back to Comedy after decades.

Plot details have been tightly guarded, but a report in Variety states that Cruise plays a man attempting to convince others he can save humanity before an impending disaster.

Tom Cruise steps away from the action mold in Digger

For Cruise, Digger marks a noticeable departure from the action genre- which has been Cruise playground for years. Over the past decade, his output has been dominated by physically demanding action roles like the Mission: Impossible films, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jack Reacher, among others.

With Digger, Tom seems to be stepping out of his comfort zone.

The screenplay was written by Iñárritu alongside his Birdman collaborators Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, with playwright Sabina Berman also credited. Apart from Cruise the film also stars Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Sophie Wilde.