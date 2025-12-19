LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Celebrity splits of 2025: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Celebrity splits of 2025: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 17:57 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 17:57 IST

As 2025 comes to an end, let's look at some beloved celebrity couples who parted ways. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, here are the notable ones:

Celebrity splits of 2025
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Celebrity splits of 2025

The year 2025 saw several shocking celebrity breakups that no one saw coming. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who ended their 19-year marriage, to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, once the most loved couple of Tinsel Town. As we're set to wrap up this year, let's take a look at some famous celebrity splits.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

In what has been seen as one of the shocking breakups of the year, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship after nine years of dating and welcoming a daughter named Daisy. While the couple hasn't issued any statement on their split, Perry has moved on and she's now dating Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

In the last month of 2025, Amy Schumer shocked her fans as she announced her divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got married in February 2018.They welcomed their first and only child, a boy, in 2019.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

In Oct, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman filed a divorce from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to two teenage daughters.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

After two years of PDA-filled romance, Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci called it quits. In a joint statement in September 2025, the former couple shared that "have decided to part ways."

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag marriage had quite a bad end. In Nov, Jaitly filed a divorce case from husband Haag in a court in Mumbai this week, ending their 15-year marriage. She has also accused him of domestic voilence.

Trending Photo

AI in agriculture: How robots could soon grow most of our food
10

AI in agriculture: How robots could soon grow most of our food

IPL 2026 auction: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026 auction: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

From Rafael Nadal to Andy Murray: 6 potential candidates to coach Carlos Alcaraz
7

From Rafael Nadal to Andy Murray: 6 potential candidates to coach Carlos Alcaraz

At 4,500 metres above sea level, this Himalayan village is India’s best place to see the Milky Way!
7

At 4,500 metres above sea level, this Himalayan village is India’s best place to see the Milky Way!

Epstein files: What is the Epstein Files Transparency Act and how did it finally pass?
7

Epstein files: What is the Epstein Files Transparency Act and how did it finally pass?