/Celebrity splits of 2025: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

As 2025 comes to an end, let's look at some beloved celebrity couples who parted ways. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, here are the notable ones:
The year 2025 saw several shocking celebrity breakups that no one saw coming. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who ended their 19-year marriage, to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, once the most loved couple of Tinsel Town. As we're set to wrap up this year, let's take a look at some famous celebrity splits.
In what has been seen as one of the shocking breakups of the year, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship after nine years of dating and welcoming a daughter named Daisy. While the couple hasn't issued any statement on their split, Perry has moved on and she's now dating Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.
In the last month of 2025, Amy Schumer shocked her fans as she announced her divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got married in February 2018.They welcomed their first and only child, a boy, in 2019.
In Oct, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman filed a divorce from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to two teenage daughters.
After two years of PDA-filled romance, Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci called it quits. In a joint statement in September 2025, the former couple shared that "have decided to part ways."