Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a warm photo with kids Archie and Lilibet for Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a warm photo with kids Archie and Lilibet for Christmas

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 23:55 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 23:55 IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a warm photo with kids Archie and Lilibet for Christmas

Harry and Meghan with their children

Story highlights

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a warm family photo for Christmas. The couple and their kids are seen embracing each other in the middle of greenery. 

The Sussexes shared a warm family photo on the occasion of Christmas. On Friday, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a family photo with husband Prince Harry and their two children on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Prince Archie is seen hugging his father, while Meghan is seen bending and holding hands of Princess Lilibet. The couple looked adoringly at their children as they stood on a small wooden bridge amidst greenery.

"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," her message reads.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Separately, the duke and duchess have also released a Christmas card and end-of-year video highlighting their charitable endeavours.

Six-year-old Prince Archie and his four-year-old sister Princess Lilibet also feature in the nearly two-minute-long video, helping their parents bake cookies ahead of Thanksgiving with a local charity.

The video depicts work the duke and duchess have done under their Archewell Foundation, which is now called Archewell Philanthropies. The rebranding was announced on the Archewell website on Friday. Harry and Meghan stated that the charity allowed them to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family".

The charity was established in 2020 after the couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US.

The couple's Christmas card message reads: "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Harry and Meghan’s message comes a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new family portrait, which featured on their Christmas card this year.

The image shows Prince William and Catherine surrounded by daffodils, alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry’s father, King Charles III and Queen Camilla released their own Christmas card with a photo of them in Rome, Italy, earlier this month.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics