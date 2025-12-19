/Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a warm photo with kids Archie and Lilibet for Christmas

The Sussexes shared a warm family photo on the occasion of Christmas. On Friday, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a family photo with husband Prince Harry and their two children on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Prince Archie is seen hugging his father, while Meghan is seen bending and holding hands of Princess Lilibet. The couple looked adoringly at their children as they stood on a small wooden bridge amidst greenery.

"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," her message reads.

Separately, the duke and duchess have also released a Christmas card and end-of-year video highlighting their charitable endeavours.

Six-year-old Prince Archie and his four-year-old sister Princess Lilibet also feature in the nearly two-minute-long video, helping their parents bake cookies ahead of Thanksgiving with a local charity.

The video depicts work the duke and duchess have done under their Archewell Foundation, which is now called Archewell Philanthropies. The rebranding was announced on the Archewell website on Friday. Harry and Meghan stated that the charity allowed them to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family".

The charity was established in 2020 after the couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US.

The couple's Christmas card message reads: "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Harry and Meghan’s message comes a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new family portrait, which featured on their Christmas card this year.

The image shows Prince William and Catherine surrounded by daffodils, alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.