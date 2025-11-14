/Did Kris Jenner purposely release the infamous s** tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J? Rapper makes shocking claims in lawsuit

Singer Ray J is suing Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner over their claims around the infamous sex tape that featured the SKIMS founder and the rapper. According to reports, Ray J’s lawsuit comes as a response to a case that Kim and her mother have filed against the rapper for making comments about them.

Ray J sues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr, has reportedly filed a case on Thursday against the Kardashians for the comments they made about him. “(Kim and Kris) spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape … was leaked against her will,” he asserts in the court documents, The Sun reported.

The rapper-singer further claims that in 2006, it was Kardashian who had insisted that ‘Kris be in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film.” Back then, Kim and Ray J were reportedly in a relationship when the sex tape leaked online.

Ray J also accused Kim, Kris, and Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, of falsely accusing him of sexually assaulting Kim while she was asleep and releasing the sex tape as revenge porn.

The singer also alleges that when he initiated legal proceedings against the Kardashians, they chose to settle the matter out of court by paying him $6 million.

In the new lawsuit, the singer has claimed he is entitled to $1 million in damages.

Why did Kim Kardashian file a lawsuit against Ray J

Earlier this year, in October, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a case against the rapper-singer for ‘defamation and false light publicity’. Through their attorneys, the mother-daughter duo argued that Ray J had made false claims about them being scrutinized in an investigation by the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

These comments, allegedly, came in a documentary about disgraced rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently in prison for transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms Kardashian or Ms Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” the lawsuit filed by Kim and Kris’ attorneys says.