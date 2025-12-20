/Spider-Man: Brand New Day-Director Destin Daniel praises Tom Holland's 'fearless performance' as filming wraps up

The filming for Tom Holland's starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially over, and director Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed the same through his social media post.



Taking to Instagram, the Spider-Man director penned his thoughts on the journey while working on the upcoming Marvel film.

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki, for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions," he wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Daniel also gave a major shoutout to the 'Brand New Day' team and added, "To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen."

Also Read: Meghan and Harry share a warm photo with kids Archie and Lilibet for Christmas



In a special mention to the protagonist himself, Tom Holland, the director praised his "kind and generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship."



Destin Daniel also dropped pictures from the sets, offering a glimpse of what appeared to be the final day of shooting.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day productions began in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026.



Earlier this year, the makers unveiled a new Spidey suit, featuring visible, raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover.

Also Read: Backstreet Boys release new music video of their hit song ‘I Want It That Way’



Besides Holland, the returning cast features Zendaya and Jaco Batalon. The film will also feature a number of fresh entries, like Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman, and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as the Hulk, further joined by Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as the Scorpion.

