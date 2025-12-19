/Backstreet Boys release new music video of their hit song ‘I Want It That Way’ ,‘90s kids can’t stop gushing

This one is bound to make you feel nostalgic. ‘90’s popular American boy band Backstreet Boys released a new music video of their classic hit song ‘I Want it That Way’ on YouTube. Calling the video the 2025 version of the hit song, the band released the video to celebrate Into The Millennium Homecoming: Live in Germany, their first German residency at Merkur Spiel-Arena Düsseldorf. The residency will take place in September and October 2026.

‘Came out magical’

In a statement shared on Instagram, the band revealed the circumstances that led to the making of the new version of the hit song.

“We are releasing a very special 2025 vertical music video for I Want It That Way! We were on the set of our tour promo production and started to really, really feel that 1999 nostalgia being in front of this plane in an airplane hanger in our all white wardrobe and decided to try and capture this performance in one take at the end of a very long 2 days of shooting. Think it came out pretty magical,” the joint statement said.

The video is more in tune with the current trend of viewing content on mobile and thus shot vertically.

Fans gush over the new music video

Ardent fans of the band couldn’t stop gushing over the music video as they took a trip down memory lane.

“I actually cried.. We made it folks. We are here, we survived. Alive to see this iconic recreation of the best song of the 90s. Group hug,” one of them wrote. “90s babies, rejoice! What an awesome treat for us,” another commented.

About Backstreet Boys

Formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida, the Backstreet Boys celebrated 30 years in the music industry in 2023. The group consists of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson. Their first record deal came in 1995. The following year, they released their debut album Backstreet Boys. Since then the band have ruled charts and given some iconic hits.

Backstreet Boys performed in India in May 2023 as part of their DNA World Tour.